Globeflex Capital L P Sells 68,787 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,787 shares during the period. Navios Maritime Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.57% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NMM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 14,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

