Globeflex Capital L P Cuts Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer comprises about 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

