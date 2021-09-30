Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is CNA Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after buying an additional 489,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $932,092,822. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.33. 233,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,356,733. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.58. The firm has a market cap of $965.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

