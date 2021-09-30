Darwin Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

