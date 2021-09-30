Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,596. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

