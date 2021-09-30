$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMG. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after buying an additional 208,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,832. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

