Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $110.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $895.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

