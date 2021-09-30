Soverain (SOVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,590.07

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00151518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.64 or 0.00475615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

