Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

