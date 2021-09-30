D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 763,100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 21,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,921. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.53. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

