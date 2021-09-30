Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,882,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,592,555 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 635,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,424,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

