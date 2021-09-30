Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.