Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 240,843 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 46,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,943. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

