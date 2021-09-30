Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,200 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.33% of Innospec worth $74,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IOSP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

