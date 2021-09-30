Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Novartis by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.