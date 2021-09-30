Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.15. 9,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.