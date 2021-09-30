Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Sell

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.75. 18,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. Zendesk has a one year low of $101.17 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

