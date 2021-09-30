Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $58.15 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Qualys worth $58,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,481. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

