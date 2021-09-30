$24.70 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce sales of $24.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.