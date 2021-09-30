CNA Financial Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Middleby by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

