ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

