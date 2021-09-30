Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 62,576 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $361.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

