Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

