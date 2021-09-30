Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 649,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,731. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

