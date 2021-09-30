Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

