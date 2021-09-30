Grumpy Finance Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

