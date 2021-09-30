OKB (OKB) Price Down 6.4% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $951.39 million and approximately $468.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $15.86 or 0.00036577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

