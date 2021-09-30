MovieBloc Market Capitalization Tops $32.84 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $39.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00117787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00173557 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

