The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 2,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 879,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

