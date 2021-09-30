Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 5.7%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $178.46 and last traded at $180.72. Approximately 8,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.66.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

