Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 4.4%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.45 and last traded at $81.64. Approximately 2,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 960,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

