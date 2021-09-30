Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.66. 118,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,828,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

