Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 3.2%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $62.51. 681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,107,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.