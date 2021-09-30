JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 4.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $43.86. 6,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,352,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $179,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

