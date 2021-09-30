Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.14 and last traded at $227.29. Approximately 1,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,390,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

