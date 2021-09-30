Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.88. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

