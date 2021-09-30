Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,563 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $58,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,151. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.