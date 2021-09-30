Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,076 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,287,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $227,252,000 after purchasing an additional 192,334 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,695,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,372,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,756,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 103,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.