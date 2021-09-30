Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $77,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 301,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.