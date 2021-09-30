Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $48,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 14,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,909. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

