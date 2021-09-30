CNA Financial Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,136. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

