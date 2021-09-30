Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,657 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises accounts for about 0.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 6,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

