Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $200.37

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.37, but opened at $196.35. Dillard’s shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 661 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

