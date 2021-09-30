Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.52. Navient shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 7,606 shares.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth $13,531,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 77.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 640,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

