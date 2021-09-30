Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Cut by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.51. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $154.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

