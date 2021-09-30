CNA Financial Corp Buys 440 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for about 1.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CNA Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.37. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,236. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.