Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

