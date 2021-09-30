CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 6,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,923. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,796,444. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.