Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $68.11 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Kirby worth $68,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Kirby stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,879. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.