Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 708,838 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708,838 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $73,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.